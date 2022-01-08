United Way launches Flood Relief Fund

Donations are being collected to help those affected by the flooding in the St. Louis area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Following historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis area last week, United Way of Greater St. Louis has launched a Flood Relief Fund.

The fund is set up to help residents across the St. Louis area who were impacted by the flash flooding for immediate and long-term recovery.

The Regional Business Council contributed $100,000 to the fund to support the recovery efforts and local agencies helping, according to a news release from United Way.

One hundred percent of the money raised will be given to Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and Long Term Recovery Committees (LTRC) to help those in need.

“This fund will provide necessary resources to engage and equip disaster-experienced nonprofits in partnership with local volunteers and government agencies working to assist and restore flood victims as quickly as possible,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Collaborations and partnerships remain imperative in the deployment of our proven disaster relief approaches. Thank you to the local businesses, donors and volunteers who have stepped up to help many of our neighbors in need during this time.”

The money raised will help with clean-up activities, sheltering, and the purchase of needed supplies and food.

Donations can be made on their website here.

Last week, United Way established 2-1-1 to call and get the support needed. Individuals were connected to different agencies and organizations for help through this number.

By the end of July 28, over 2,000 calls were handled by United Way.