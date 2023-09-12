2 children taken to hospital after University City house fire

A University City Fire Department supervisor said two children were being checked out at the hospital and "appear to be OK."

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two children were taken to the hospital to be checked out after a fire Tuesday evening in University City.

Firefighters responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a fire that had spread to two houses on the 6500 block of Etzel Avenue. Several agencies were called in to assist.

A University City Fire Department supervisor at the scene said two children were still being checked out at the hospital and "appear to be OK."

The fire was mostly under control as of 7 p.m., while crews continued spraying water on the homes.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side that a family of 12 lives in one of the homes and the other home is vacant.