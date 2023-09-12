x
Person dies in motorcycle crash on State Route 30 in St. Louis County

Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.
Credit: habrda - stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in St. Louis County. 

Cpl. Dallas Thompson with MSHP said the crash happened on westbound State Route 30 at Rahner Road in Sunset Hills and involved a motorcycle and box truck. 

Thompson did not provide any information regarding what led up to the crash. The motorcycle rider died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim was not released. 

Westbound 30 was shut down Tuesday afternoon while MSHP conducted an investigation. 

