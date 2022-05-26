Urban Chestnut, Saint Louis Zoo team up for Big Cat Golden Pilsner

For every case sold, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to The Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo has a new brew.

For the past few years, The Zoo has teamed up with Urban Chestnut to create STL Zoo Bier. The 2022 brew is Big Cat Golden Pilsner.

The label features an Amur leopard, one of the rarest, most endangered cats in the world. Earlier this year, Two Amur leopard cubs were born at the Saint Louis Zoo. The cubs were the first born at The Zoo since 2010.

The cubs were named Anya and Irina, which mean “grace” and “peace.” This is the first litter for 4-year-old Dorothy “Dot” and 4-year-old Samson.

Dot was born at the San Diego Zoo and moved to St. Louis in the fall of 2020. Samson was born at the Chicago Zoological Society’s Brookfield Zoo and moved to St. Louis in the fall of 2021.

For every case sold, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to The Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work.

“This unique, local partnership with Urban Chestnut provides important support to our worldwide efforts to save animals from extinction,” Saint Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek said in a press release. “We greatly appreciate the brewery’s generosity and partnership over the last three years, donating and raising over $37,000 for conservation and animal-care efforts at the Zoo. Adults can enjoy a quality, St. Louis-made craft beer while helping wildlife, which makes for a great collaboration.”