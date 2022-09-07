x
People with disabilities can apply for accessible deer hunt event

The United States Army Corps of Engineers and local clubs are planning the annual deer hunt for people with mobility impairments.
MONROE CITY, Mo. — People will mobility impairment will have a chance to hunt deer at Mark Twain Lake at a special event in November, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers and others are planning the Annual Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities for Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 in the Indian Creek Recreation area. 

According to a press release, Whitetail Unlimited, volunteer hunters, Master Naturalist, and local Lion Clubs are also helping plan the special event. 

The hunt will is scheduled during the 2022 Missouri Rifle Deer season.

Thirty-five people will be selected to participate. They must have a Missouri firearm deer tag and a hunter safety certification.

Other qualifications include:

  • Must have Hunter Education

  • Must have a physical impairment due to injury or disease

  • Must comply with the 2022 Missouri Department of Conservation hunting regulations

  • Be confined individuals to the use of a wheelchair, braces, walkers, crutches, or canes

  • Be non-ambulatory and semi-ambulatory

The USACE requires certain procedures for the two-day hunt.

Hunter and volunteer procedures:

  • Maintain social distance

  • Wash hands multiple times a day and use hand sanitizer often

  • Stay home if you are sick or have symptoms

Hunter procedures 

  • Hunt from and stay in blinds while in the field

  • Provide for lodging

  • Provide all appropriate hunting clothing, equipment, and materials

  • Provide all medical needs and medical assistance at the event

  • If your assistant is actively engaged in the hunting activity in any way, they are required by the State of Missouri to have a valid hunting license

He also said weapons are restricted to 20-guage or larger slug shotguns, muzzleloader, crossbow, or bow and arrow. 

Applications must be received on or before Sept. 28. to qualify for the hunt. The planners will select participants on Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. at the Mark Twain Lake Project office. 

For more details or get an application for the hunt, contact the office by phone at 573-735-4097. 

