List: Veterans Day deals and freebies in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Thursday is Veterans Day and to celebrate and honor our veterans, several restaurants and businesses in the St. Louis area are offering discounts and freebies.

5 On Your Side has compiled a list of places offering deals. If you see one missing, let us know at 314-425-5355.

Chillax Tap & Co: The beer bar is bringing back its "Buy a Vet a Brew Challenge" where starting Tuesday the bar will open its "vet tab." You can stop by between now and Thursday to donate or send a donation through the bar's Venmo. Money raised will go towards buying a veteran a beer this Thursday.

Dunkin': Veterans will get a donut of their choice on Thursday, while supplies last.

iHop: Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes for veterans and active-duty military on Thursday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at participating locations.

Kolache Factory: On Thursday, Kolache Factory stores nationwide will offer veterans free breakfast. Veterans can show their military ID for a free kolache and cup of coffee from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lion's Choice: The Midwest restaurant brand is offering veterans a free large vanilla cone. Lion's Choice also offers a daily discount of 20% for veterans, active-duty military, first responders and health care workers. The discount can be requested at checkout with a valid ID.

Marcus Theatres: The theatre chain is offering free popcorn to all veterans on Thursday. They also offer a veterans discount for movie tickets every day to all active and retired members who present a military ID.

Scooter's Coffee: The coffee shop is honoring veterans with a free drink treat of any size on Thursday. Veterans can present their military ID at participating locations and get a hot, iced or blended drink of their choosing.

St. Louis Wheel: On Thursday, veterans can ride for free on The Wheel and family members will get a military discount.

Starbucks: Veterans can get a free tall hot brewed coffee on Thursday. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Thursday to two organizations that support the mental health of military communities.