Virtual reality experience coming to City Foundry STL in late 2022

Players will be able to experience six different worlds in VR.

ST. LOUIS — A VR experience is joining the plethora of things to do at City Foundry STL in late 2022.

Sandbox VR is "the global leader in free-roam virtual reality experiences," according to a news release from City Foundry.

Sandbox VR's location in City Foundry is the first Sandbox VR location in St. Louis and will take up 4,658 square feet in its City Foundry home. The location will have private rooms for virtual reality gaming that will offer six immersive worlds called "holodecks," the release said.

The six experiences offered are:

NEW Deadwood Valley: The newest and most immersive experience yet! Engage in an adrenaline-pumping zombie thrill ride through a town overrun by zombies — you and your team get to choose the ending.

Deadwood Mansion: Do you have what it takes to survive the zombie horde? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from the undead in the most popular experience.

Curse of Davy Jones: Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures to hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

Amber Sky 2088: Soar through the clouds on a futuristic space elevator while defending Earth from alien swarms.

Star Trek: Discovery: Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission fully immerses you in the world of Star Trek like never before. Board the U.S.S. Discovery as a Starfleet Officer and beam around to explore alien worlds with your friends.

UFL: Transform into a futuristic gladiator and dual opponents in a breathtaking arena outside the confines of reality.

The VR experience will be offered to groups of up to six people with technology on each player that allows them to interact with one another as if they were experiencing the worlds in real life.

Players will be equipped with a VR headset, backpack, haptic vest and motion sensors on the wrists and ankles, according to the release.

“Our expansion model is simple, we select vibrant communities, cities that have a great tech and start-up scene, somewhere that’s near universities, and that’s situated in a meaningful part of the community — City Foundry STL was a natural partner for a Midwestern expansion as it delivers on all fronts,” David Friedman, global vice president of real estate for Sandbox VR said in the release... “We’re thrilled to offer St. Louisans something they have never experienced before and become part of this rich community.”

New + Found, orchestrated the VR experience's plan to move into City Foundry, according to the news release.

This year is shaping up to be an enormous time for growth at City Foundry STL,” Managing Director at New + Found, Will Smith said in the release. “We’ve welcomed two new retail tenants, three new kitchens to The Food Hall at City Foundry STL, and announced two upcoming attractions. It is with great pleasure that we are able to add Sandbox VR to our first-to-the-area experiences and bring a global leader in virtual reality to St. Louisans.”