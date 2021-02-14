"We are dying at a higher number than any other population due to COVID-19," said John Bowman, the president of the St. Louis County NAACP

ST. LOUIS — Experts call it a sobering and alarming fact: Since December, more than 50,000 Black Americans have died from COVID-19.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that as of February 10, Black Americans and non-Hispanics make up 15 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

In an attempt to curb that number and encourage more Black Americans to get the the COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Louis County NAACP and members of the Omicron Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on Saturday kicked off the COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Series webinar.

During the three online presentations, medical doctors, researchers and other leaders will also discuss the benefits of the vaccine and dispel myths.

"The research data is proven. It has been tightly vetted," Bowman said.

Bowman said the goal of the presentations is to arm people with facts not fear.

"I'm hoping that a larger portion of the African American community will feel comfortable, more trusting of the need for us to take the shot and protect ourselves from the pandemic," he said.

Despite the groups' life-saving intentions, Tierra Taylor, 28, still has doubts about the vaccine.

"I don't think it's safe at all. I see a lot of things happening to people after they get that shot, such as people passing out and even dying. I don't want it," said Taylor.

"As a health care professional, I really do believe it's great that people consider getting the COVID vaccine shot because it's not only going to benefit you, but it's also going to benefit others," said Jacqueline Vaughn.

"We hope our virtual series creates a space for our communities to equip themselves with the facts and empower to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones," said Dr. Valencia Walker, the associate chief of diversity and health equity officer at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.