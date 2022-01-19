Visitation and funeral services begin Wednesday for fallen St. Louis firefighter

Benjamin Polson, 33, was killed last week in the line of duty.

ST. LOUIS — First responders from across the St. Louis region will spend the next two days saying goodbye to one of their own.

The visitation for Benjamin Polson, 33, is Wednesday at the Kutis Funeral Home located at 10151 Gravois Road in Affton. If you would like to pay your respects to the St. Louis Fire Department and Polson family, you can do so from 4-8 p.m. Overflow parking and shuttle service is available at Grant's Farm. A uniformed member walk-through will take place at 7:30 p.m.

The funeral for Polson is at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End.

After the service, first responders will participate in a procession. The line of vehicles will make its way to the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood where Engine House 13 is located. That's the engine house Polson was assigned to at the time of his death. The procession will end in south county at Resurrection Cemetery, located at 6901 MacKenzie Road.

Polson was killed Jan. 13 while fighting a fire on Cote Brilliante Avenue in north city. The St. Louis Fire Department said the building was vacant but there were initial reports people could be trapped inside. According to the department, Polson was on the second floor and in the process of leaving the building due to unsafe conditions when the roof collapsed. Two other firefighters who were injured in the fire have since been released from the hospital.

Polson joined the department in 2019. His father, James Polson, is a retired captain for the St. Louis Fire Department.

Polson is a graduate of St. John Vianney High School. In a release, the St. Louis Fire Department described him as a hockey player, dancer and fisherman.

The fire department said Polson's death marks the first member to die in a fire in 20 years.

The BackStoppers organization that helps the families of first responders said it was assisting the Polson family.