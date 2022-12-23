Watch the 'Old Man Winter' documentary on 5+

It's the 30th anniversary of the popular holiday song from "Channel 5," now 5 On Your Side.

ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, a tune from "Channel 5" instantly brings up memories of the holidays and the joy around St. Louis.

In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors. See that version in the video player above.

We have also put together an in-depth look at the story behind the jolly jingle, including stories that even some of us who were here for the original shoot didn’t know. It’s streaming now on the 5+ app, available for free on Roku and Fire TV.

We caught up with former KSDK anchors Karen Foss and Jennifer Blome, along with Art Holliday, Mike Bush, Scott Connell and Kay Quinn. Rene Knott, Michelle Li and Anne Allred share additional information about how the promo came together and Kelly Jackson sings a great rendition of it.

5+ is also where you can watch the Parkway Central Middle School choir arrangement of the song and St. Louis gospel choir Jesse D. Williams & Total Praise sing a special version.

5+ is an app for your TV with Roku and Fire TV devices. Learn more here.

We want you to be a part of the holiday celebration. We want videos of you singing the song and you could appear on TV and online this holiday season.

The lyrics:

Old Man Winter's back around,

They lit up the Christmas tree downtown.

Sparkling lights that fill the season,

Anticipation, celebration.

I hear sleigh bells ring,

Children sing Christmas songs.

Happy holidays from Channel 5!

Text your videos to 314-425-5355 or email them to tips@ksdk.com.