A livestream of a bird cam out of Hazelwood is giving all of us a glimpse of one of the hallmarks of spring: baby robins hatching in a nest.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — It’s a lesson in patients and nurturing that happens every spring.

Mother robins sit on their nest of eggs, waiting for their hatchlings in the circle of life.

Now, you can get a bird’s-eye view, pardon the pun.

On a YouTube channel hosted by Jeremy Harris, you can watch a live stream of a mama robin sitting on her eggs.

When mama bird moves around, you can see little blue eggs in the nest.

Jeremy’s mom, Beth Coyle, says they are guessing they'll hatch next week. And she says they're having so much fun watching.