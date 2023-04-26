The Gateway Arch will go dark in May, here's why

The St. Louis skyline will look a little different at night throughout the month of May.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis skyline will look a little different throughout the month of May as the Gateway Arch's lights will be turned off.

The National Park Service will turn off the exterior lights at the Gateway Arch throughout the month of May due to the spring bird migration season.

“St. Louis sits right beneath the Mississippi Flyway, a major migration highway,” said Jeremy Sweat, superintendent of Gateway Arch National Park, in a release.

The Gateway National Park partners with Lights Out Heartland, an organization that works with partners to provide migrating birds safe passage through the Mississippi Flyway during May and September, according to the release.

The St. Louis Audubon Society said 60% of North American songbirds and 40% of waterfowl are anticipated to migrate this spring and fall.

The Gateway Arch has turned off its exterior lights during high-intensity migration months since 2002.

“For over a decade Gateway Arch’s exterior lights have been turned off for two weeks each May and September to help minimize the possible disorienting effect the lights may have on birds that migrate at night. As migration patterns have changed, this year the park will extend the lights off for the entire month of May," Sweat said.

Exterior lights will be turned back on Thursday, June 1, and the Gateway Arch will be lit nightly afterward.