Webster Groves police investigating hate crimes after flags, church pillar burned

Two Black Lives Matter flags, one Trans Lives Matter flag and a church pillar were burned during the late night and early morning of Aug. 28 and 29.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The Webster Groves Police Department is looking for a person who's accused of a hate crime.

Investigators say someone set fire to Black Lives Matter signs this week, leaving one of them burning outside of a church.

David Denoon is the pastor at First Congregational Church in Webster Groves.

He says the hate in his community has to stop.

"Our signs are not going to go away," Denoon said.

"They're just putting a sign out about how they feel and what they desire for their country and for their fellow citizens."

The Webster Groves Police Department said two Black Lives Matter signs, one Trans Lives Matter sign and a church pillar at Webster Groves Baptist Church were burned on Bompart Avenue, Summit Avenue and Big Bend Boulevard this week.

The police department believes the crimes were committed by the same person.

Pastor Denoon's church faced similar hate in 2020 when someone spray-painted the numbers 13/50 on his church entrance. Those numbers are a hate symbol used by white supremacists to portray African Americans as savage and criminal, according to the Anti Defamation League.

Denoon says the hate hasn't stopped. He installed face-recognition to the church's front door to monitor any additional hate crimes.

"Whether it's somebody burning yard signs on doorsteps and yards or it's been trolls sending us letters and calling us on the phone," Denoon said.

It's a letter turning his pride flag in the front of the church to an American flag with hateful language.

He said the church still receives hateful letters and phone calls on a regular basis.

"We will not be intimidated. This is a conversation that needs to happen so everybody can come to a place of equality, equity and dignity," Denoon said.