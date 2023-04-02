Webster University wins collegiate chess national championship, SLU and Mizzou finish in top 4

The round-robin tournament, known as the final four of college chess, was held at Webster University for the first time in the tournament's history.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — For the sixth time since 2013, Webster University's chess team is the national champion.

Webster University came out on top in the President's Cup national collegiate chess championship Sunday, beating Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The round-robin tournament, known as the final four of college chess, was held at Webster University for the first time in the tournament's history.

At the end of the two-day tournament, Webster finished in first with eight points, SLU was second with six, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was third with five-and-a-half and Mizzou was fourth with four-and-a-half.

Teams earn a point for each win and half a point for each draw, which is when both players concluded that they could not earn a decisive victory in the allotted time for each round.

The title is Webster University's first since the team won five in a row from 2013-2017.

“We faced some very skilled opponents this year, including two teams that are previous President’s Cup winners, but our strategy and fortitude led us to victory," Webster chess coach Liem Le said in a press release.

SLU won the title in 2022 and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley won in 2021, 2019 and 2018. No tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.