West County Center now offering curbside pickup

Shoppers can visit the mall's website for a directory of participating stores

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — West County Center is jumping on the to-go bandwagon with restaurants and retail chains by offering curbside pickup for the first time ever.

The offer extends to both store and restaurant purchases. Shoppers can visit the mall's website for a map and directory of participating stores, then place a telephone order with them and ask to do curbside pickup.

Hours for pickup are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Holiday hours may vary, mall officials said.

Shoppers can then pull into a numbered spot at the designated pickup area and call the store to let them know where they are. Here are the locations for the curbside pickups:

Restaurant Village Parking Lot: Spaces 1, 2 and 3.

I-270 Garage, Level 1 between Nordstrom & JCPenney: Spaces 4, 5 and 6.

Ballas Garage, Level 2 near Macy's: Spaces 7, 8 and 9.

Food Court Parking Lot: Spaces 10, 11 and 12

"West County Center continually strives to deliver a safe, convenient shopping experience," the mall said in a Monday news release. "The new curbside service is a considerate option for individuals who wish to remain in their cars and still enjoy the premium shopping and dining options available at the shopping center."

READ ALSO: Here comes Santa Claus with face masks and plexiglass

More than 20 stores and restaurants are participating, including Macy's, Nordstrom's, Build-A-Bear Workshop, California Pizza Kitchen and American Eagle.