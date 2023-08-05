What you need to know about this weekend's Scott Air Force Base Airshow

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, Scott Air Force Base has the event for you.
The high-flying Scott Air Force Base Airshow runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show is free, but there are premium seats available for $40.
If you want to see some of the greatest airshow performers in the world, including the Blue Angels, here is what you need to know.
Parking
Parking for the event is free, but spaces are limited. If you want to reserve your spot for free, click here. Some of the spots are about one mile from the show, so be prepared to walk.
All the passes for Saturday are already reserved, but Sunday passes are still available.
Organizers say if you want to avoid parking, they encourage people to take the MetroLink. Metro will provide a shuttle service from the Shiloh-Scott Station and the Southwestern Illinois College Station to the base every 15 minutes. You can also park at the MetroLink stations and take the shuttle to the event.
Schedule
Gates open each day at 9 a.m., but the air displays get started at 11:30 a.m. The schedules for Saturday and Sunday are identical.
- 11:30 a.m.: Red Bull Team teaser, Honor Guard, Mand of Mid America
- "High Flight" and opening remarks
- AMC Flyover featuring C-21, C-40, KC-135 and KC-46
- Noon: Redbull Team
- Tora! Tora! Tora!
- 1 p.m.: MiG-17 Randy Ball
- P-51 Mustang, Heritage Flight, F-22 Demo
- Extreme Flight Pitts S1-S
- 2 p.m.: C-17 West Coast Demo Team
- Jet Provost
- C-130
- Wings of Blue
- 3 p.m.: Blue Angels
Other things to do
There will be more than just airshows to watch at the event.
According to the event's FAQ page, there will be a Kid's Zone filled with fun activities, STEM Showcase with interactive booths, and grounded vehicles to view.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and free water will be available.
What you can and can't bring
Outside food is allowed as long as it is not in a glass container, and attendees are encouraged to bring empty, plastic water bottles that can be filled for free at the event.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own seats in the form of folding or collapsable chairs or blankets. Small purses are allowed as well as umbrellas smaller than a personal golf umbrella.
Attendees should also plan ahead to protect themselves from the sun and the sounds of the show. Ear protection is encouraged and permitted as well as sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses.
Some of the things that are not allowed include:
- Weapons of any kind or anything that resembles a weapon
- Flammable items or fireworks
- Large portable sun protection like tents, large umbrellas or canopies
- Backpacks, coolers and grills
- Large bags, including large purses
- Alcoholic beverages
- Illegal drugs(possession and use of marijuana or CBD is illegal on federal installations like Scott AFB)
For a full list of what is and isn't allowed, click here.
What about rain?
The 5 On Your Side weather team is forecasting a chance for rain in the St. Louis area on Saturday and Sunday.
In the event of rain, the event has the following plan on its website:
"Unless the inclement weather poses a serious threat to safety, the show will proceed as scheduled. If conditions worsen, some events and flying demonstrations may be modified, delayed or canceled. In the event of a delay or complete cancelation of the Airshow, announcements will be made and coordinated through this website, news agencies and all Scott Air Force Base social media platforms."