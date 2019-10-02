Despite the slick conditions, thousands of drivers braved the roads Sunday morning only to find the roads, all over the region, were as slippery as advertised.



But what about some of the vehicles that were just parked and minding their own business? How would they deal with the slick conditions? That is exactly what one family in Washington, Missouri discovered this morning when they noticed their SUV wasn't where they parked it the night before.

So, we had to ask. What happened next?



Well according to Deaneal Marie McAfoos, the SUV rolled another 50 yards, straight down their street, which luckily was empty of other vehicles. Once it neared the road, the forces of gravity, kept it from rolling up onto the main road, and that is where they found their SUV after its wild adventure.

Deaneal Marie McAfoos

And now we have the video of the end!

