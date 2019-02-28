ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for somewhere to go to brunch on the weekend, we’ve got you covered.

We wanted to know the best places in the Lou to grab brunch – here are the top five spots, according to 5 On Your Side viewers.

The Shack – there are several locations throughout the St. Louis area. The Shack offers breakfast from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. everyday. They also offer gluten-free options.

‘Amazing menu, gluten free options and full bar! 🥂,’ Meg Claire said.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria offers their brunch menu Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They offer $15 bottomless blood orange mimosas.

‘Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria! The fig French toast with pancetta and fresh berries and whipped cream is seriously the best ever. And the ambiance is even better than the food. And that should tell you something! Plus, unlimited blood orange mimosas. Need I say more?’ Sarah Connelly said.

Prado’s in Lake St. Louis | 21 Meadow Circle Drive

They’re known for their Sunday brunch buffet – it starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. The buffet costs $21.95 per person.

‘Because, Mexican/Latin American BUFFET and Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys! 🌮+🍹=🏆,’ Rachel Cannon said.

The Barn in Crestwood | 1015 S. Sappington Road

The Barn is known for its extensive eggs Benedict menu and fresh toast!

Evangeline’s offers Saturday and Sunday swing jazz brunch

The spot in the Central West End is known for its New Orleans cuisine.

They have a Bloody Mary bar and the option for bottomless Bloody Mary’s and mimosas.

'Evangeline’s. Good food. Great music,' Terri Kiely said.

What's cookin' in the Lou | Know of an amazing brunch spot we missed or have a suggestion of what we should do next? Click here to send an email