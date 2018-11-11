Wildfires often become known by a name. How that name originates is often a combination of a dispatcher or fire official and they area where a fire starts.

Most of the time, dispatchers designate a name for the fire as they send the first resources to the wildfire. However, engines and fire officials that arrive to the scene also have the ability to give the fire its name.

Fires are often named after the area where they start. Dispatchers or fire officials use a geographical location, a local landmark, a street, a lake, a mountain, or a peak to name the fire.

For example, the fire that started at Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown became known as the Carr Fire. The fire in Cedar Creek Falls in 2003 would be later be known as the Cedar Fire.

The Camp Fire in Butte County followed the same trend, having started on Camp Creek Road.

These names make a difference for fire personnel because they provide an additional locator for the fire and allow them to track and prioritize events by name.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch now... A cafe owner steps in to help when a Redding man faces an unspeakable tragedy in the aftermath of the Carr Fire:

Camp Fire: Scenes of the aftermath Pictured is a downed power line next to a burned car. Pictured is what is left standing of a Safeway store in Paradise, CA. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. A power line went down near on intersection Ridgecrest Drive. A part of the powerline down on Ridgecrest Drive has sparked flames. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. The remnants of the Paradise Inn. Here is a smoldering home fire. Another burned car in Paradise, Calif. Here is a car collision in Paradise,Calif., headed out of town. Here is a car burned in Paradise, Calif. Ken's Automotive Service is burned down in Paradise, Calif. Pictured are first respondents and a downed powerline in Paradise, Calif. Here is a photo of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another view off of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another image of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.

© 2018 KXTV