Wildwood man killed in crash on Highway 141 Monday

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 141.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 141 at the ramp to eastbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

A man driving a Ford Explorer crashed into an overpass and his vehicle caught fire, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Yacovielle, from Wildwood.

MSHP said the Ford Explorer was totaled.

The ramp to eastbound I-44 was closed for a few hours Monday morning while MSHP investigating the crash.