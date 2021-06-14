x
A $1M Missouri lottery prize is 1 month away from going unclaimed

Check your tickets! One winner could go from lucky to unlucky if they don't claim their prize soon
O'FALLON, Mo. — A lottery player in O'Fallon, Missouri, is one month away from missing out on a $1 million prize.

The Missouri Lottery said the player bought a Powerball ticket at the Circle K at 602 N. Main St. on Jan. 16. The prize is still unclaimed, but the winner still has until July 15 to claim it.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn that night to win the “Match 5” prize. The winning numbers on Jan. 16 were: 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67, and the Powerball number was 2.

If you want a fast and easy way to check your lottery tickets, you can download the Missouri Lottery's mobile app or take your tickets to a Check-A-Ticket machine. You can also visit the Check My Tickets feature on MOLottery .com.

Any prize not claimed is transferred to the Lottery Proceeds Fund to benefit public education.

