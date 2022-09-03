Woman demands transparency about medicine taken in Jefferson County Jail, 5 On Your Side gets answers

"I think it's important because I may not be the only one being affected,” said Sarah.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — A woman is demanding transparency about medication she took while behind bars to prevent withdrawals.

She said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office initially denied ever providing her care.

On Nov. 3, a woman who we're identifying as "Sarah" turned herself into the Jefferson County Jail to serve a two-week sentence for DUI.

When her family picked her up on Nov. 17, they said something about her had changed.

"I was very antsy,” said Sarah. “My mind was racing, and I was extremely depressed. I just didn't feel like myself. I felt like a whole different person."

5 On Your Side asked Sarah what she thought was making her feel different upon her release from jail.

"The medications that they gave me,” said Sarah.

As someone who has struggled with addiction to fentanyl and Xanax, Sarah was concerned about withdrawal, so she asked for help in the form of detox drugs.

"Immediately they give me 3-4 pills,” said Sarah. “I asked what is this? They said this is a need to know basis. Just take it."

The medicine helped her stay healthy throughout her stay, but she still had questions about exactly what she was taking.

"One of the guards said to me, 'You're an addict, why do you care what you put in your body now,'" said Sarah. “I do care. I know I'm in jail, but I still deserve to know what you're giving me."

In an effort to continue care after her release her attorney asked for a copy of her medical records and received a response stating multiple times that she received no medication.

"I was in shock,” said Sarah. “I was so mad. I didn't know what to think or how to feel. I knew I had nothing to hide."

5 On Your Side reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and spokesman Grant Bissell said patients are given a combination of Tylenol, Imodium, and meclizine.

Bissell provided this statement on the situation: “After researching the claims, we realized a filing error led to our department giving her incorrect information. She was in our custody at a time when our medical files were being transitioned from paper to digital. Unfortunately, a form was missing from the digital file when it was first reviewed. We located that form today and have updated her digital file. We apologize for the mistake and are working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. She, and any other inmates, are welcome to come to the jail in person, sign a release form, and get access to their medical records.”

"I think it's important because I may not be the only one being affected,” said Sarah. “There may be people who were effected worse than me, or have long-lasting effects, and I would have somebody to go through what I went through."