Woman dies after crash involving ATV, Moped

An ATV was towing a disabled Moped, which the woman was riding on, when it was hit.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 34-year-old woman from Edwardsville has died after a crash involving an ATV and Moped Friday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday night, an ATV was traveling westbound on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Street in St. Clair County, while towing a disabled Moped without working taillights, according to an Illinois State Police crash report.

The 34-year-old woman was riding on the Moped as it was being pulled by the ATV.

A Dodge Ram, also traveling westbound on Collinsville Road, struck the back of the Moped and ATV.

The woman riding the Moped was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Madison County Coroner, the crash report said.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.