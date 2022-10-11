Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say piece of metal went through windshield before crash

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a piece of metal went through her windshield while she was driving on the highway.

St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.

Police previously said a boulder crashed through the woman's windshield. They revised their report Wednesday morning.

In a report Wednesday morning, police said it's unclear if the piece of metal came off another vehicle or if it was debris on the roadway.

An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.