IMPERIAL, Mo. — Amazon, a convenience at it's finest, but for one woman it's filled her porch with junk.

She's gotten fake hair and even underwear, and she didn't order any of it.

Lorrie Jacobs said she has received more than 20 Amazon packages at her home and she doesn't know why.

"It's been going on since the end of July, beginning of August," she said.

For Jacobs, ordering items from Amazon is completely normal, but then all the things she never ordered started showing up.

"It was a package of men's underwear," Jacobs told 5 On Your Side

Those mysterious packages started coming once or twice a week and included everything from kids stickers to a fake ponytail.

"It kept getting weirder and weirder. I got those elastic bands that you work out with," she said.

So who ordered them? She doesn't know. Neither does Amazon. Jacobs said she's reached out to Amazon several times about the issue, but the company has not been able to stop the avalanche of junk.

"I spent a lot of times on phone calls with them and emails," she said.

"They told me just to keep the stuff. There's nothing they can do. I'm not being charged," Jacobs said.

The items are perfectly addressed, come with no note or receipt and are paid for by someone else's credit card.

"They said they could tell it was coming from the same person," she said.

It's been two weeks since Jacobs got her last odd Amazon delivery, but she's confident there's more random weirdness on the way.

"I really never felt like it was solved, " she said. "I'm expecting a package any day."

Jacobs has not seen any suspicious charges on her bank accounts.

5 On Your Side reached to Amazon about the random gifts. We're hoping to hear back sometime during the work week.

