Woman struck, killed by Metro train, police seek help to identify her

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday when Swansea officers were called out to the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road north of IL-161 regarding someone being struck by a train.

According to a press release from the Swansea Police Department posted on Facebook, when officers arrived on the scene, a preliminary investigation indicated a woman tried to cross the tracks while the crossing gates were down. The woman crossed in front of an eastbound train when she was struck. She did not survive her injuries.

As of Sunday evening, efforts to identify the victim are ongoing, according to police.

The victim was wearing a black jacket with pink jogging pants and black running shoes, according to the release. She was light-complected with a belly button piercing.

Witnesses said the victim was jogging in the area with her dog. The victim’s dog ran off. Police said they are trying to find the animal to identify the owner using information via collar or chip.

The investigation is underway.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may recognize the victim’s description to contact Swansea Police Department Detective Alex Wilken at 618-233-8114.

Patti Beck, a MetroLink spokesperson, said MetroLink will not provide comment about the issue Sunday. She said if they have anything else to share, then they will send out a press release. She also said services have returned to normal.