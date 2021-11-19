Woman with dementia, schizophrenia missing from St. Louis

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

ST. LOUIS — Police are trying to locate a woman with a couple of health disorders that went missing out of St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 59-year-old Tammy Cummings.

Police say Cummings left her home at 1969 Park Lane around 7 a.m. on Thursday. She has not returned.

There is a concern for her safety because she has dementia and schizophrenia.

Cummings is about 4' 11" and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and grey and white shoes.