ST. LOUIS — A woman filed a lawsuit against Lyft and one of its drivers, alleging the driver sexually assaulted her in the backseat of his car last year.

Larry Ward, 53, was arrested in December 2019 and charged with kidnapping and rape.

According to a probable cause statement, Ward was working as a Lyft driver on June 22, 2019 when he picked up Kristen Giangarra, who had ordered a Lyft at 1000 Clark Avenue, the address for the Tin Roof Bar.

After getting in the car, Giangarra began to fall asleep and Ward drove past her destination, the lawsuit alleges. He pulled over on a secluded street, climbed into the backseat and raped her.

Ward had his ride-share location software turned off, according to the probable cause statement.

“This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting and innocent young woman who trusted Lyft to have screened its drivers to ensure her safety,” said Michael Gallagher, Giangarra's attorney. “This victim tried to fight off Ward, but he overpowered her and raped her in the back seat of his Lyft car. This is yet another example of a multi-billion dollar company placing profits above their passengers.”

The Lyft driver took Giangarra to her destination and dropped her off at the front door, according to the lawsuit.

The next morning, Giangarra went to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered, according to the lawsuit. The DNA collected during the exam matched Ward’s DNA.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

After Ward was arrested, Lyft sent 5 On Your Side a statement:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is appalling. We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and reached out to the rider to offer our support. We have been in contact with law enforcement and will continue to help in every way we can.”

