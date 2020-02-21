ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Stephanie Hutteger didn’t know the two mothers and their daughters whose lives she tried to save following a wreck along Interstate 64 on Valentine’s Day, but she says she will never forget them.

And, on Friday, she marked the exact moment of impact alongside her own daughter and her mother by releasing balloons and placing flowers at the crash site.

"I did not know them, but I really feel connected to them," Stephanie Hutteger said.

Lesley and Rhyan Prather and Carrie and Kacey McCaw were on their way to a volleyball tournament when they were struck by a truck surged through the center divide and smashed into their minivan. The women were killed instantly. Their daughters later died at a hospital.

Hutteger ran across the Interstate on Valentine's day to help the Prathers and McCaws.

"God put me in this spot for a reason that day and that reason was to help them out," Hutteger tells 5 On Your Side, " That's what keeps me going every day.”

RELATED: Everything we know about the crash that killed 4 people in Lake Saint Louis

RELATED: Firefighters pay tribute to four victims of deadly crash on I-64

RELATED: 4 people killed in crash on I-64 in St. Charles County were from Louisville, traveling for volleyball tournament

But she adds, she's had "good days and bad days" since the crash.

This week Lesley and Rhyan Prather and Carrie and Kacey McCaw were laid to rest in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hutteger said she’s talked to the victim’s families since the crash.

"Just being here when it happened and talking to the family, this is the least I could do for them," she said.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements set for 2 victims killed in St. Louis Crash