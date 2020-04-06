World Wide Technology Raceway reopening plan

The Illinois Motorsports Coalition came up with a step-by-step process for reopening outdoor entertainment venues

MADISON, Ill — World Wide Technology Raceway released a plan to reopen the facility in phases after it was closed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Motorsports Coalition came up with a step-by-step process for reopening outdoor entertainment venues.

The first step in the plan was from May 12 to June 4 when outdoor entertainment venues and motorsports tracks were permitted to reopen with “participant only” events.

The second step will be from June 5 to June 18 when the venues will reopen with grandstand spectator occupancy/attendance of 20% of total available seats and will adhere to social distancing policies.

The third step will be from June 19 to July 2 when tracks will host spectator events with an occupancy/attendance rate of 35% of total available seats and will adhere to social distancing policies.

The fourth step will be from July 3 to July 16 when tracks will host spectator events with an occupancy/attendance rate of 50% of total available seats and will adhere to social distancing policies.

The fifth step will be from July 17 to July 30 when tracks will host spectator events with an occupancy/attendance rate of 65% of total available seats and will adhere to social distancing policies.

The sixth step will be from July 31 to December 31 when tracks will host spectator events with an occupancy/attendance rate of 80% of total available seats and will adhere to social distancing policies.

And the seventh step, which involves preparing for next year, will be from January 1 to May 13, 2021.

The Illinois Motorsports Coalition will develop a detailed 2021 operational procedures manual as it applies to infectious disease prevention.