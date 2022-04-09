Wrong-way driver crash kills 2 on I-70 in St. Louis County

Three drivers were involved in the crash. One driver suffered serious injuries.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Two people have died after a wrong-way driver crash involving three vehicles a little after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The wrong-way driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road, when another driver in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driving eastbound in the eastbound lanes encountered the wrong-way driver and was unable to avoid her vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Because of the crash between the wrong-way driver and the driver of the Silverado, another vehicle hit the back of the Silverado.

The third driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and her 200 Chevrolet Impala was totaled, according to the report. She was taken to a local hospital by EMS personnel.

The crash report said that the driver of the Silverado, Rodney Sharp, 63, of St. Louis, died in the crash. He was pronounced at the scene at 2:30 a.m. by EMS.

The wrong-way driver, Laci Meyer, a 29-year-old woman from Desoto, Missouri, also died in the crash. She was pronounced dead by EMS at 2:35 a.m.

I-70 eastbound west of St. Charles Rock Road was closed for over four hours while first responders cleared the scene. MoDOT also closed the I-270 southbound exit to I-70 eastbound for several hours.