Youth violence overnight in downtown St. Louis leaves 1 dead, others seriously injured

ST. LOUIS — A series of unrelated shootings and other incidents involving teenagers and young adults happened overnight Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

According to a St. Louis police source, the incidents are all separate in addition to the shooting that spilled out onto Washington Avenue, leaving one dead and nine others seriously injured.

Washington Avenue shooting

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sunday at 1409 Washington Avenue. There was a total of 10 victims, ranging from 14 to 18 years old. There were several injuries reportedly listed in serious condition. Seventeen-year-old Makao Moore was killed in the shooting.

A 17-year-old person of interest from St. Anne has been into custody and several weapons were recovered. A St. Louis police source said officers found a pistol on him along with three other AR-15 style rifles. However, the pistol did not have a magazine inside but was later found at the suspect's apartment.

Fight at Citygarden

A large fight happened over Sunday between teens inside Citygarden, a sculpture park in downtown St. Louis.

The crowd began to disperse within moments of gunshots being fired with a number of people fleeing while holding bags and trying to evade officers.

Intelligence detectives, SWAT and DEI detectives arrested two subjects armed with firearms, both 15 or 16 years old, according to the source. Police seized a 9mm handgun and .38 special revolver.

Both subjects were taken to Central Patrol and later released to their parents.

This area is in the city's Ward 8 under St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

In late May, Spencer introduced a bill she hoped can help and make downtown streets safer. Board Bill 29, which would ban openly carrying guns for anyone who does not have a state concealed-carry permit.

Disturbance at 10th and Market

Surveillance video from 5 On Your Side security camera caught footage of a disturbance that happened at 10th and Market, near the station.

Intelligence detectives, SWAT and DEI detectives responded to an incident regarding several teens who were allegedly causing a disturbance and shots fired, according to the source.

Upon arrival, subjects began to run away on foot from officers. Police found and took a suspect, an 18- or 19-year-old, into custody near 10th and Walnut after he tossed a backpack. While at the scene, the suspect tried to run again and briefly resisted while he was being arrested.

A search of the backpack found that the suspect had a 9mm handgun with a drum magazine and crack cocaine. He was then taken to the downtown Justice Center.

The suspect has been charged Sunday with possession of a firearm while also knowingly in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or any synthetic cannabinoid and resisting arrest.

Locust Street shooting

There were calls made to St. Louis police regarding a shooting at the 2100 block of Locust Street.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was circling the area several times during the incident. The vehicle then opened fire with a handgun, possibly with a Glock switch attached.

Two people tried to run to avoid gunfire, and one of them was hit in upper right back. He was taken to local hospital and is reportedly stable.

Five others in the vehicle amid the entire incident were filming an Instagram video when bullets hit front windshield. No one was injured.

The source said the suspects’ vehicle is a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, which had been stolen earlier that evening upon looking at nearby footage.

There has been a total of 38 people, who are 17 years old or younger, shot this year in the City of St. Louis. Ten of them died from their injuries, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.