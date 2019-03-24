ST. LOUIS — Someone in Illinois is $1 million richer after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

No one picked all of the right numbers, but several players did match all five white balls, including players in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

The winning numbers were 24-25-52-60-66 and the Powerball was 05.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls over to Wednesday’s drawing with an estimated $750 million up for grabs.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas.

READ MORE: Powerball jackpot to $750 million after no winner Saturday

Missouri and Illinois have been on a hot streak the past several weeks when it comes to lottery drawings.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station this week in Olivette. Someone in bought a nearly $2 million Missouri Lotto in Troy last week. Also, a ticket sold in Missouri matched all six numbers in a Mega Millions drawing earlier this month, winning the jackpot of $50 million.