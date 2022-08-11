Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires

Two separate tickets in the St. Louis area resulted in two new winners of the Missouri Lottery.

The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings last night, resulting in two new millionaires.

The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service & Wash, 981 Skinker Blvd. in St. Louis.

The customer who bought the first ticket won $7.5 million in the Missouri Lottery's Lotto drawing. The winning numbers were: 1, 12, 17, 23, 31, and 36.

According to the Missouri Lottery website, a player has 1 in 3,529,526 chances of matching all six numbers in the Lottery drawings.

About an hour later, a second ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were: 29, 44, 59, 61, and 68.

The player won $1 million as their prize.

The second ticket was sold at Bridgeton Phillips 66, 12218 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, Missouri.

The Missouri Lottery advises that each of the winning players holds on to the tickets and signs the back of it right away.

Once they are ready to claim their prizes, they must make an appointment at any of the Lottery's four offices. They are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield, and Kansas City.

Winners must claim their prize within 180 days from the drawing. These winners have until Feb. 6 to claim their winnings.