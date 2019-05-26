ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after a shooting in south St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

Police responded at 5:20 p.m. to the 5200 block of Tuscan Chase Court—just off of Butler Hill Road near Interstate 55.

Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries overnight.

Police have not identified the victim.

After the shooting, a 27-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man called the St. Louis County Police Department. They are in custody at this time.

The investigation so far has led police to believe the victim and suspects knew each other. They were doing some kind of illegal deal, which led to a fight and then the fatal shooting.

Officers recovered two guns during their investigation.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Top headlines people are reading right now:

Top video people are watching right now: