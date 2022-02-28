Abbott recalls more Similac formula after second baby dies

The formula was distributed both in the U.S. and abroad.

STURGIS, Mich. — After another infant's death, Abbott's powdered baby formula recall now includes one lot of Similac PM 60/40.

The recall began earlier in February when investigators linked three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan to bacterial contamination. The FDA initially said four babies were hospitalized -- one with salmonella and three others with Cronobacter sakazakiim. One of the babies with Cronobacter died.

In an update Monday, the FDA said it is investigating another case of Cronobacter linked to powdered infant formula from the Sturgis, Michigan plant. That baby also died. "The most recent patient was reported to have consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 prior to Cronobacter sakazakii infection," the FDA's update reads.

According to the FDA, this is a specialty formula for babies who need a lower mineral intake. It wasn't included in the original recall for certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

"At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled," the FDA's update states. The lot was distributed in the U.S. and in Israel.

Officials did not specify how many units the recall includes, but brands like Similac are among the best-selling formulas in the U.S. and overseas.

Parents can check lot numbers on Abbott's website for the recall. The company says no distributed product has tested positive for Cronobacter.

The FDA said it is still investigating Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Michigan, where environmental samples tested positive for the Cronobacter bacteria. Inspectors uncovered potential manufacturing problems and past records showing the destruction of formula due to bacterial contamination.

No liquid formula products are included in the recall.

The CDC says Cronobacter infections are rare, but they can be deadly in newborns.

Previous recall:

The initial Feb. 17 recall included certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. Four babies were hospitalized in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas.

“We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Abbott said parents can identify the recalled products by examining the number on the bottom of each container. The affected formulas from the initial recall have a number starting with 22 through 37, contain K8, SH, or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later.