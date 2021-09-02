White House COVID-19 task force announces health center vaccine program

The briefing addressed community health center vaccine measures and a focus on equity as the U.S. distributes vaccines to respond to fight COVID-19.

The White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, along with COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith announced new updates on operational matters regarding the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

In a statement from the White House Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the launch of a "Federally Qualified Health Center program that will provide more vaccines for Community Health Centers that are reaching our underserved and most vulnerable communities."

The White House is holding a goal to administer 100 million shots in 100 days, and also wants to ensure vaccines are administered equitably.

The briefings, usually set for three times a week, are part of Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus and to break down public resistance to the vaccine. Tuesday's briefing appears to be a rare exception to update the public on some much-needed information about the pandemic fight.

While it was initially unclear exactly what operational details the White House planned to update the public on, the briefing announcement came as a team of World Health Organization investigators continued their work in China Tuesday.

The team of international and Chinese scientists have been searching for the origins of COVID-19. They said that the coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal. The team dismissed Tuesday, a year after the virus was first recognized in China, as unlikely a theory that the coronavirus leaked from a Chinese lab.

One expert said a closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan, China, did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic. But, it did offer more details they said. The experts considered several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans, leading to a pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide.