Hyundai, AAA team up, offer car owners options to curb car thefts

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — On Thursday, Hyundai Motor America and independently operated AAA insurers announced a program to combat the nationwide car theft problem and offer insurance options in most U.S. states.

This partnership comes after a series of Hyundai and Kia car thefts sparked by TikTok phenomenon the “Kia Boyz,” widely known for taking off in cars by using an USB cord.

According to a press release from Hyundai, the program helps owners of certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizer anti-theft devices. Hyundai also made free anti-theft software upgrades more readily accessible for those affected.

AAA insurers can issue new and renewal policies for Hyundai car owners who are eligible for the program, according to the press release.

This program is only for Hyundai models, although Kia models from 2011 to 2021 have also been targeted by thieves in the St. Louis region.

“All of the nearly 4 million vehicles involved will be eligible for the upgrade this week, two months ahead of the original schedule,” according to the press release.

In addition, for a small segment of 2011-2022 model year vehicles that aren't compatible with the software upgrade, Hyundai will provide a reimbursement to owners who had to buy steering wheel locks.

Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America, provided a statement in the press release and said:

“We are pleased to collaborate with AAA insurers in the best interest of our shared customers and provide support for those who were having difficulty securing and sustaining auto insurance as a result of the increased criminal activity targeting Hyundai vehicles.”

Marshall Doney, CEO and President for AAA, Inc., also provided a statement in the press release and said:

“AAA is about taking care of people. Collaborating with Hyundai on this issue to help provide customers with a viable solution felt like a natural fit for us.”

In St. Louis County, police said just last month that Hyundais and Kias account for 56% of car thefts. Two years ago, during the same time period, the same car brands accounted for around 8% of thefts, according to data from St. Louis County police.

St. Louis City police said hundreds of Kias and Hyundais were stolen in St. Louis so far this year alone. They account for 52% of all reported car thefts. The St. Louis police said in 2022, that number was 9%. In 2021, it was 8%.

Visit Hyundai anti-theft website for more solutions and support if your vehicle does not have an engine immobilizer and is eligible for the software upgrade.