Lambert Airport named among 10 worst airports for Labor Day weekend travel

This weekend, thousands of travelers will be coming and going from Lambert airport under some of the most stressful moments, but here’s a few ways to ease the pain.

ST. LOUIS — Despite St. Louis Lambert International Airport being ranked the 7th worst airport during Labor Day weekend by Forbes on Aug. 23, local air travelers are preparing to fly at close to pre-pandemic levels.

Forbes ranked Chicago Midway International Airport in Illinois as the worst.

Forbes reported that with flight delays and cancellation rates well above 2019 averages, experts said travelers should prepare for potential disruptions traveling over the long weekend into fall.

Roger Lotz, a former flight attendant who is the public information manager for Lambert airport, said one of the easiest things you can do is look on flystl.com to check parking, maps, and terminal locations.

Lotz said you can check the availability of parking spots at each terminal and find what percent of the lot is filled. Lotz said if you need a map to remember where you’re parking, then you can find downloadable and printable versions online.

“Right now, the terrible or all 'terribles'…there’s some garage repairs going on in terminal one,” Lotz said. “It’s those little things,” Lotz said.

He also said the biggest way to destress is to show up in the building two hours before your flight. He suggests not trying race because it’s just going to add stress. Lotz said even if something goes wrong, then there is that extra time you have to straighten it out.

He suggests some tips on how to make Labor day weekend travel easier:

Pack smart

Check airline website

Go to the information booth

Call the airport at 314-890-1333

Don’t hesitate to ask flight attendants questions before leaving the airplane

Nick Chabarria, public affairs specialist for AAA St. Louis Insurance and Member Services, said their new survey shows about 32 percent of Americans will travel this weekend and the vast majority will go by car.

He said if you plan on flying, then they recommend booking your flights as early in the day as possible because cancellations appear later in the day. He also recommends buying travel insurance.

Chabarria said airlines are dealing with several staffing shortages and talking to a trip advisor can help. He also said you can download airline mobile apps to get boarding passes, track bags, and receive flight updates.

Also, the United States Department of Transportation launched a new dashboard today to help air travelers know their rights when they experience flight disruptions.

The department reported that airlines are required to support passengers based on commitments made in their customer service plans such as meals or hotel accommodations.

Two weeks ago, Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote a letter to airline leaders informing them that the department would publish the dashboard before Labor Day. He also urged the airlines to improve their customer service plans before the release.

The department said, as a result, all but one of the 10 largest U.S. airlines made significant changes to improve services provided to passengers when their flights are canceled or delayed.