Job fair at SLU aims to connect veterans with employers

The event takes place at Chaifetz Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — Recruit Military and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are joining forces at the Chaiftetz Arena on the campus of St. Louis University Thursday to introduce veterans to employers.

The job fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recruit Military officials said they host job fairs all over the country. Thursday, they expect 150 veterans and their spouses to turn out and have an opportunity to build relationships with 40 employers.

The event is free, and you can pre-register at the Recruit Military website, though that is not necessary. Recruit Military reps said you don’t even need a resume. They will register you upon arrival and make you a QR code which will serve as your electronic resume for the process.

"What it does is when they fill out a profile on our database, companies use a scanner and take a picture of that QR code which takes that company to that individual profile that they built on our website," said Chris Stevens, senior vice president of Recruit Military. "So, they don't need to have the best-looking resume or a resume at all. It is easy – just come on over to the event and we’ll get them registered right there.”

Officials with corporate sponsor DAV, the Disabled American Veterans, will also be on site to help veterans understand their benefits when they’re getting out of the military.

Recruit Military officials said companies on site include police and fire, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, government contractors, banks, warehousing and high-tech manufacturing.