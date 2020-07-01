CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — More than 40 years ago, Rocky Sickmann was one of 52 Americans taken hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Today, Sickmann lives in Chesterfield, and he's closely following the crisis.

Sickmann and those 51 other hostages were in captivity for 444 days.

He said now more than ever it's important to remember that story as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate.

"For 444 days, and for the first 30 days we sat tied to a chair and other than our interrogations were we allowed to speak," explained Sickmann.

Sickmann, a Marine Sergeant at the time, was one of 52 Americans held hostage by the Iranians at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

"They put us in a room where we were locked in a room for 400 days, what we are doing right here sitting outside, I got to do 7 times in 400 days," explained Sickmann.

With the news of Iranian General Qasem Solemani's killing following another incident at the U.S. embassy in Iraq's capital of Baghdad, Sickmann is comparing current tensions with Iran to when he was taken hostage.

"What happened on November 4th was an international crime, for Iran to take us and then hold us so now you hear people criticizing the United States. What we are doing is what we should've done 40 years ago and stand up for what that American Flag represents," added Sickmann.

After promises of retaliation from Iran, President Donald Trump took to twitter saying the U.S. has targeted 52 Iranian sites representing Sickmann and the 52 other hostages taken in 1979.

"I was shocked, but I was happy because I can tell you that out of 52 hostages there are only 35 of us living," added Sickmann.

Sickmann said the killing of Soleimani has been a long time coming.

"They knew he was not coming in for a Tupperware party, he was coming in to make a major plan to kill additional Americans," added Sickmann.

More local news:

RELATED: Potential jurors warned about graphic surveillance video in St. Louis murder trial

RELATED: Man charged with murder in death of well-known Edwardsville lawyer

RELATED: Dog finds forever home after spending 2,461 days in shelter