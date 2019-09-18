ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he is creating a crime commission in response to a summer of violence.

In a St. Louis County Council meeting, Page said he will form the commission in the coming days. It will consist of himself, the county prosecutor, the head of Justice Services, the police chief, the presiding judge, two residents of St. Louis County, an elected municipal official and the chairman of the County Council.

The group will be tasked with developing a comprehensive countywide plan to improve law enforcement and criminal justice systems.

Page said he went to the scene of the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Rodney March last week, and said he wasn't done processing the shooting before another child, 13-year-old Clifford Swan, was shot and killed.

"Rodney and Clifford bring the total to six children dead from gunshot wounds in St. Louis County this year," Page said at the council meeting, "one more than this time last year. That’s six too many."

Page said he hopes to announce more information in the coming days.

