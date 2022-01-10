Democrat Michael Gras wins election to replace 28th Ward alderwoman who resigned in January

Democrat Michael Gras will represent the ward that encompasses Forest Park and parts of several nearby neighborhoods.

ST. LOUIS — Voters in St. Louis' 28th Ward elected a new alderman Tuesday.

In a special election, Democrat Michael Gras won with 77% of the vote over Republican Taunia Allen Mason. Gras will fill the position Heather Navarro vacated in January.

According to his campaign website, Gras is a father of two and a prosecutor for Maryland Heights and Florissant. He also served as Democratic Committeeman for the 28th Ward. His priorities listed on his campaign website include ward infrastructure, equitable development and racial equity.

Navarro resigned due to a conflict of interest with her new job.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, Navarro said she would become director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, which aims "to develop a coordinated Midwestern response to the climate crisis." Navarro said her employer would be Washington University.

Previously, Navarro was the executive director at the nonprofit Missouri Coalition for the Environment.