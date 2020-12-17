Funding approved for 'safe and expanded' voting experience in St. Louis

"This funding will help our election board prepare to meet any challenges in successfully and safely carrying out the very core of our democracy"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson secured an additional $75,000 in funding to support a “safe, expanded and more informed” voting experience for the municipal elections this spring.

The approved funding comes from city general revenue and will be transferred to the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, the agency responsible for conducting public elections in the city.

“We don’t know yet whether Missouri will extend or pass new legislation that in November allowed hundreds of thousands of people to vote absentee in-person or by mail. But it’s important that all municipalities be ready. This funding will help our election board prepare to meet any challenges in successfully and safely carrying out the very core of our democracy and creating expanded opportunities for our residents to make their voices heard,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The funding will be invested in hiring additional staff to support three off-site satellite voting centers at area libraries for two weeks ahead of the March and April 2021 municipal elections, a press release from the mayor’s office stated.

Staff will conduct voter outreach and distribute educational materials about changes to local municipal elections created by the passage of Prop D. Prop D establishes non-partisan races for the offices of mayor, comptroller, president of the board of aldermen, and the board of aldermen under an approval voting system.

Mayor Krewson’s administration previously invested $60,000 in CARES Act funding to help the election board offer off-site in-person absentee voting ahead of the November election.

For more information on the upcoming municipal elections, visit the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners’ website.