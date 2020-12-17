More St. Louis-area frontline workers to get COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

BJC HealthCare and SSM Health worked together to receive the doses earlier than expected

ST. LOUIS — More frontline workers at hospitals across the St. Louis area are receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

BJC HealthCare and SSM Health are both vaccinating priority staff on Thursday. The two hospital systems worked together to receive the doses earlier than expected, "a prime example of collaboration and team work among our local health care systems," SSM Health said.

HSHS St. Elizabeth's hospital in the Metro East also said it will also begin vaccinating employees and medical staff Thursday.

Shipments of the vaccine began arriving at area hospitals this week after it received FDA approval Friday. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public.

BJC HealthCare received 9,750 vaccines Tuesday and began vaccinating its first round of frontline, patient-facing employees Thursday morning at eight BJC locations. SSM Health will also be vaccinating its most at-risk employees and expects to receive more doses next week.

Dr. Aamina Akhtar, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital South was the first person in the St. Louis area to receive the vaccine on Monday.