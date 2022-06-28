Illinois primary results: Pritzker to face Bailey in general election for Illinois governor

Illinoisans headed to the polls on June 28 for the state's 2022 primary election. The general election is on November 8.

ILLINOIS, USA — Incumbent J.B. Pritzker will face Republican Darren Bailey in the upcoming general election for Illinois governor, according to projections.

The Illinois primary election was Tuesday, June 28, and Illinois residents cast their votes in a variety of races including one of the biggest, the race for governor.

Right now, that title is held by the incumbent, Democrat JB Pritzker. The 43rd Governor of Illinois is running to keep his seat.

Less than half an hour after polls closed, the Associated Press declared Pritzker the winner of the Democratic primary. About 45 minutes later, NBC News called the Republican race for Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey.

Pritzker is hoping to stay in office alongside his current Lt Governor Juliana Straton. Bailey's running mate is Stephanie Trussell.

The governor and lieutenant governor run on a joint ticket in Illinois.

Democratic candidates

Governor: JB Pritzker

Lt. Governor: Juliana Stratton

JB Pritzker is the incumbent in the Illinois gubernatorial race, currently serving as Illinois' 43rd governor after being sworn in back in 2019, according to the Office of the Governor.

Pritzker is hoping to stay in office alongside his current Lt. Governor Juliana Straton.

Governor: Beverly Miles

Lt. Governor: Karla Shaw

Beverly Miles ran against Pritzker. She has 20 years of nursing experience and spent 15 years serving in the United States Army retiring in 2014 at the rank of major.

Republican candidates

Governor: Darren Bailey

Lt. Governor: Stephanie Trussell

Darren Bailey is currently a member of the Illinois State Senate, representing the 55th district. Previously he served one term in the Illinois House of Representatives for the 109th District, according to his campaign website.

Bailey has selected Stephanie Trussell as his Lieutenant Governor.

Governor: Richard Irvin

Lt. Governor: Avery Bourne

Richard Irvin is currently the mayor of Aurora, Illinois, about an hour west of Chicago. Irvin served on the Aurora City Council for 10 years before becoming mayor, according to the city of Aurora's website.

Irvin has selected Avery Bourne as his Lieutenant Governor.

Governor: Gary Rabine

Lt. Governor: Aaron Del Mar

Gary Rabine founded the Rabine Group, a residential paving business, in 1981. Since then the business has expanded to perform commercial paving, roofing, property analytics and assessment in all 50 states.

Rabine has picked Aaron Del Mar as his Lieutenant Governor.

Governor: Paul Schimpf

Lt. Governor: Carolyn Schofield

Paul Schimpf is a former state senator for Illinois 58th District. He's also a lawyer and retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps, according to his campaign website.

Schimpf has selected Carolyn Schofield as his Lieutenant Governor.

Governor: Max Solomon

Lt. Governor: Latasha Fields

Max Solomon has worked as a lawyer in private practice in Illinois and Indiana. He's also been an adjunct professor, an actor, personal fitness trainer and a four-time U.S. Powerlifting Federation national champion, according to his campaign website.

Solomon has selected Latasha Fields as his Lieutenant Governor.

Governor: Jesse Sullivan

Lt. Governor: Kathleen Murphy

Jesse Sullivan has served as special assistant to the Haitian ambassador after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. According to his campaign website, he was born and raised in Illinois and is the founder of venture capital firm Alter Global.

Sullivan has picked Kathleen Murphy as his Lieutenant Governor.