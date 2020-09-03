ST. LOUIS —

Missouri voters return to the polls on Tuesday, March 10, to vote for their choices in the 2020 Presidential preferential primary elections.

While much of the focus is centered on the intense Democratic primary, Missouri voters can choose to cast a ballot for the Republican, Libertarian, Green or Constitution party nominee.

President Donald Trump, Bob Ely, Bill Weld, Joe Walsh and Matthew John Matern are on the Republican party ballot.

KSDK

More than 20 contenders are on the Democratic party ballot, but almost all of the candidates have dropped out of the race. Most of the attention in the race will be focused on former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

KSDK

Jacob Hornberger is the sole candidate for the Libertarian Party.

KSDK

Three candidates are on the ballot for the Green Party – Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter and David Rolde.

KSDK

Two candidates are on the ballot for the Constitution Party – Don J. Grundmann and Don Blankenship.

KSDK

Here’s what you need to know to vote in Missouri:

Poll hours

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you’re in line by the time the polls close at 7 p.m., you still have the right to cast your vote. You don’t have to be done voting by the time the polls close.

Check your registration

The deadline has already passed to register to vote in Missouri but to find polling places and sample ballots and other information, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

Enter your name, address and birthday to make sure you’re registered.

From there, you can go to the office’s “Voter Outreach Portal” to find your polling location, sample ballots and contact information for your local voting authority.

Missouri Voter ID rules have changed — here's what you need to know

Acceptable forms of voter identification

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

Any of those forms of ID will allow you to vote using a traditional ballot.

If you don't have any of those, or you forget them at home, you can still fill out a provisional ballot.

If you encounter any problems at the polls, please contact 5 On Your Side:

Phone: 314-444-5125.

Email: ksdk-desk@ksdk.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ksdktv

You can also file complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice, on Election Day only by calling (312) 469-6157

RELATED: The Missouri Presidential Primary is on Tuesday

RELATED: As Harris, Booker endorse Biden and Jesse Jackson backs Sanders, a look at who else endorsed them

RELATED: Michigan looking to be the key state in Tuesday's Democratic primary

RELATED: Young believers are fueling Sanders campaign