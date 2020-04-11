Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wins election, AP projects

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to governor in 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to the Associated Press, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has won his bid for election, keeping the office he took when former Rep. Gov. Eric Greitens resigned following a scandal.

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to governor in 2018.

Parson is a veteran who served six years in the United States Army. He served more than 22 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the sheriff of Polk County. He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2005-2011, in the Missouri Senate from 2011-2017, and as Lieutenant Governor in 2017-2018.

Parson defeated Democrat Nicole Galloway, who sought to become Missouri's first female governor. Galloway is currently serving as State Auditor.