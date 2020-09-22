St. Louis Public Library offering voting assistance services

"It's not enough just to vote, it's really important to be an informed voter - and SLPL has you covered in that regard as well"

ST. LOUIS — As the Nov. 3 election draws near, the St. Louis Public Library is offering voting assistance services.

"I am really excited about all the great ways St. Louis Public Library is able to help people exercise their right to vote, from registration, to absentee voting, to providing notaries, and serving as a polling place. But it's not enough just to vote, it's really important to be an informed voter - and SLPL has you covered in that regard as well,” said Lisa Thorp, SLPL Social Science Librarian.

Voter registration for the election is available at all open library locations through Oct. 7. Staff at each location can help customers in completing forms and submitting the necessary paperwork.

In-person absentee voting will be available Oct. 12 through Nov. 2 at Buder, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly locations. Absentee voting on touch-screen machines will be available for voters, a press release stated.

Free mail-in and absentee ballot notary service will be available Monday-Saturday for the weeks of Oct. 19 and 26 during regular hours at Barr, Carpenter, Julia Davis and Schlafly locations. All mail-in ballots must be notarized.

Ballots may be requested in person or by mail and must be returned through the mail. To get a ballot notarized, a voter should bring their ballot and identification. Acceptable identification includes a picture ID, voter registration card or a utility bill.

Absentee ballots may be requested in person, through fax, email or by mail. Voters requesting absentee ballots for health reasons or if they are caring for an incapacitated person do not need to have their ballots notarized, the release said. Voters requesting absentee ballots for other reasons must have their ballots notarized.

On Election Day, seven library locations will serve as polling sites. The locations include Baden, Buder, Carondelet, Central, Kingshighway, Schlafly, and Walnut Park. These locations will be closed for regular library operations.

Regular library operations will take place that day at Barr, Carpenter, Central Express, Charing Cross, Julia Davis, Machacek and Marketplace locations. Divoll and Cabanne will be closed for building repairs.

For more information, click here or call 314- 241-2288.