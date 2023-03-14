Gardner files formal response to legal motion trying to remove her from office

Along with the response, Gardner also filed a motion to dismiss the petition altogether and a motion to stay discovery until the petition to dismiss is addressed.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed her formal response to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's legal effort to remove her from office.

In the response filed late Tuesday night, Gardner denied many of the allegations in Bailey's quo warranto petition to remove her from office two weeks ago. Bailey accused her of failing to keep victims informed about cases, prosecuting at least 3,000 cases sitting in an email account and having just five prosecutors left to oversee more than 400 felony cases.

Along with the response, Gardner also filed a motion to dismiss the quo warranto petition altogether and a motion to stay discovery until the petition to dismiss is addressed.

In the motion to dismiss, Gardner said "Even taking the Petition’s allegations as true and granting them their broadest intendment, as is required at this stage, Mr. Bailey’s Petition nonetheless fails to state a lawful claim for Ms. Gardner’s ouster under § 106.220, R.S.Mo."

Gardner's office is under scrutiny after the handling of a high-profile case. A 17-year-old volleyball player was critically injured in a crash caused by a suspect who was supposed to be on house arrest.

Court records show the suspect in that crash violated house arrest on a previous armed robbery case, but prosecutors never filed a motion to revoke his bond and dismissed and refiled the charges against him in July 2022 because they weren't ready to go to trial.

Gardner said her office can't force a judge to make a decision to keep someone in jail or allow them to be on house arrest. She maintains her office was not negligent.

Some local and state leaders have called the case emblematic of the dysfunction in Gardner's office.

